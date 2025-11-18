Police crackdown on meth cartel widens, one more held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur police’s crackdown on a synthetic drugs cartel has resulted in the arrest of one more person, Mathin Ahmed (31), who was caught with 55g of methamphetamine and 40 MDMA tablets weighing 26g. Investigators say the arrest has further thrown light into how a foreign-backed cartel was quietly moving narcotics into Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

Police sources said Mathin came into focus after the November 8 arrest of Bende, a Senegalese national suspected to be coordinating the network from Delhi. During interrogation, Bende identified Mathin as his key handler in TN. Officers later found that Mathin has a pending case by the Narcotics Control Bureau and had previously served time in Puzhal prison.

Interestingly, police sources said that the drug trafficking gang has used conductors and drivers in private buses to drop drug parcels at isolated spots and share GPS locations with their handlers, for a payment of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.