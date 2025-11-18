Police intercept poachers in ECR, seize freshly killed spotted deer

CHENNAI: Two men who allegedly shot, killed and carried off a spotted deer from the Vayalur riverbank near Chengalpattu were intercepted by Mamallapuram police on ECR on Monday. A patrol team flagged down a speeding two-wheeler near the Poonjeri Narikuravar settlement. Upon spotting the police, one accused jumped off and fled, while the other was secured.

Police said they had intercepted the vehicle acting on a tip-off, and found the carcass of a freshly-killed spotted deer stuffed inside a gunny sack, along with a country-made firearm. The detained accused was identified as Gokul Kannan (30) of Venpurusham near Mamallapuram, the absconding rider as Sathya (28) a resident of Poonjeri.

Gokul Kannan was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and Arms Act, produced before the Thirukazhukundram court, and remanded.

For the past few weeks, police had been monitoring the Vayalur grasslands after receiving information that poachers were shooting deer and selling the meat in Chennai.