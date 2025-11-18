Private estate's illegal wall construction in forest hinders jumbo movement in Mettupalayam forest range

COIMBATORE: In violation of forest department norms, a private estate allegedly cut several trees and started construction of a short retaining wall along the forest road inside the reserve forest in Mettupalayam forest range in Coimbatore forest division. Also, a six-kilometre mud road cutting through the forest is being levelled.

The road is in the reserve forest and extends from Kallarpudur to Edithurai and Manalada Estate on the Western Ghats.

As per the norms, the private estate authority has to apply annually to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to use the forest path.

However, this year, the estate has only applied for permission and the forest department is yet to give approval for the right to use the path.

The road is located on the Kallar corridor in the foothills of the Nilgiri mountains. The corridor links parts of the largest elephant range in the country.

Based on a court order, the horticulture department removed a toilet and restricted visitors to the horticulture farm.