Private estate's illegal wall construction in forest hinders jumbo movement in Mettupalayam forest range

COIMBATORE: In violation of forest department norms, a private estate allegedly cut several trees and started construction of a short retaining wall along the forest road inside the reserve forest in Mettupalayam forest range in Coimbatore forest division. Also, a six-kilometre mud road cutting through the forest is being levelled.
The road is in the reserve forest and extends from Kallarpudur to Edithurai and Manalada Estate on the Western Ghats.
As per the norms, the private estate authority has to apply annually to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to use the forest path.
However, this year, the estate has only applied for permission and the forest department is yet to give approval for the right to use the path.
The road is located on the Kallar corridor in the foothills of the Nilgiri mountains. The corridor links parts of the largest elephant range in the country.
Based on a court order, the horticulture department removed a toilet and restricted visitors to the horticulture farm.
“The place is critical for wild elephant movement. The Madras HC itself is looking closely and removing hurdles to facilitate smooth access for wild elephants. But the forest department officials in Mettupalayam seem to be in collusion with the private estate,” said a Mettupalayam-based activist. However, Mettupalayam Forest Range Officer M Sasikumar said, “The work was undertaken after the existing path to Ettithurai and Manalada collapsed in the recent rains.”
“The applicant, Satheeskumar, had gifted five acres to the tribals to carry out farming. The tribals themselves levelled the mud road that leads to Edithurai and Manalada. After we came to know about the illegal work, we imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 against a tribal man who raised a concrete structure.”
Sasikumar alleged a Mettupalayam-based “so-called activist” has been spreading rumours, and they suspect him of helping Tirumalairajan who is accused of the electrocution death of a wild elephant on his land at Odanthurai on October 30. When contacted, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, assured to look into the issue.