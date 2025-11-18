Remove air horns of TNSTC buses: Coimbatore RTO

COIMBATORE: The Regional Transport Office here in Coimbatore city ordered the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to ensure its buses operate without using air horns.

Thirteen TNSTC town buses were found with multi-tone air horns during a vehicle inspection held at the Gandhipuram town bus stand on Friday evening

Following this, RTO, Central, in Coimbatore city issued the order to the TNSTC, Coimbatore region. It also ordered the removal of air horns from all buses.

An RTO officer told the TNIE that, as per norms, buses should be fitted with horns that can reach a maximum sound level of 80 decibels (dB).

He pointed out that however, violating this rule, horns producing sound levels of over 100 dB are being used, particularly in private buses.

"Recently, we inspected the use of air horns in government and private buses at the Gandhipuram bus stand. Out of 30 buses, 22 were found using air horns, including 13 belonging to the TNSTC. It was shocking to find that even TNSTC buses were violating the norms. We seized the air horns and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each bus," he said.

"We have instructed TNSTC officers, through the branch manager, to immediately remove the air horns if they are installed in the buses," he added.

Some drivers might have installed air horns in the buses on their own, and the officers may not have been aware of it. When asked about it, an officer from TNSTC, Coimbatore region, told TNIE that he would look into the matter.