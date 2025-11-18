Rs 261 crore for Global Sports City to make Chennai go-to place for marquee events

CHENNAI: Two years after the announcement on the floor of the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 261 crore for establishing a Global Sports City in Semmancheri with FIFA-standard football turf and facilities for events such as shooting, archery, water sports and skating through a government order (GO) issued by the Youth Welfare and Sports Department on October 27.

The government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the current financial year (2025-26) and Rs 231 crore for the next year.

During the 2023-24 budget session, the state finance minister had announced that Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) would set up a state-of-the-art facility with an eye on making Chennai a favoured destination for leading sports events.

According to the GO, the department had estimated a cost of Rs 301 crore for establishing the global city. The master plan for the 42.2-acre site features a lake and a water body for both rainwater conservation and the practice of water sports.

The list of sporting facilities proposed in the first phase includes water sports, shooting, archery, football, skateboarding, aquatics, and a multipurpose arena. The department has also proposed to construct outdoor and indoor stadiums. The facilities were finalised after a detailed assessment of Olympic sports and sports infrastructure available in Chennai.

The decision was taken after a detailed techno-economic feasibility report prepared by a consortium of consultants led by Knight Frank and Collage Design Private Ltd.