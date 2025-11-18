SIR work in TN to be halted from today, staff forum cites workload

CHENNAI: The members of the Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees (FERA) of Tamil Nadu will boycott SIR work from Tuesday, protesting against “excessive workload, insufficient manpower, deadline pressure, and inadequate training and funding”, the association said on Monday.

Office-bearers of FERA told the TNIE that around 70,000 people, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Supervisors, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, civic body staff, and teachers will boycott the SIR work from Tuesday.

1-day strike by govt unions

With JACTTO-GEO, the umbrella organisation of associations of government employees and teachers of TN — also deciding to go ahead with one-day strike on Tuesday to highlight several of its long-pending demands, a majority of government offices may not be operational. Over 12 lakh associated with JACTTO-GEO may take part in the strike.

Employees absent today will lose salary, says CS

The association has demanded that the collectors immediately stop holding review meetings late till midnight and three video conferences every day in the name of reviews.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, which concludes on December 4, involves distributing and collecting forms, uploading them online, and holding review meetings. The association claimed that SIR was being implemented in haste and without planning. Considering the heavy workload involved in SIR work, BLOs, supervisors, and all officials engaged in the exercise must be provided a month’s salary as honorarium, the federation said.