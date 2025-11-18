Tamil Nadu CM Stalin steps in to support four orphaned kids

KALLAKURICHI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has reached out to four orphaned children from Pootai village, assuring them that the government would take full responsibility for their welfare following the death of their father.

Kamalakannan, a daily wage farm worker, had been the sole caregiver to his three daughters — Lavanya, Reena and Rishika — and his son Abinesh since the death of his wife Vasanthi seven years ago. Sources said he had been suffering from ill health for a long time, and his condition worsened after developing a kidney ailment.

Despite four months of treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital, he died recently. With no parents and no money to perform the final rites, the children were left in distress. On learning of their situation, residents of Pootai village came together to raise funds door to door and ensured the funeral was conducted with full traditional rites.

After the issue went viral on social media on Sunday, the CM contacted the children over phone and assured them that their education and other needs would be taken care of. Stalin wrote on X, “These children are now the government’s”.