TN launches first government-backed tattoo-making course for SC/ST youth

TIRUCHY: With more people looking at tattoo-making as a career option and applying for loans to set up studios, the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) is all set to conduct a 90-day residential course on tattoo-making for Adi Dravidar and Tribal youth in Tiruchy this week. Around 350 aspirants have applied to attend the course, the first of its kind by a government department, sources said.

M Liviyaasree, a Tiruchy-based artist who currently works in Malaysia, will train the participants. Besides professional training, each participant will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000. TAHDCO officials added that trainees will also be provided accommodation, and the accommodation fee will be fully covered by the corporation.

Speaking to the TNIE, K S Kandhasamy, managing director, TAHDCO, said, “We receive 20 to 30 loan applications every month from people wishing to set up tattoo studios. With more youngsters showing interest, we introduced this training.” According to officials, it would cost around Rs 30,000 to set up a studio, including equipment and rent.

Professional tattoo artists say the field offers opportunities not just within the country but also abroad, including in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and several European countries.