TN, Puducherry Bar council co-chief asks centre to amend Advocates Act

CHENNAI: The co-chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry K Balu on Monday requested the union government to bring necessary amendments to the Advocates Act, 1961, in order to enhance the fee for enrolment of advocates.

In a letter to the Union Law Minister, Balu noted that the bar councils in the states are not able to collect enrolment fees above Rs 750 because of a recent judgment of the Supreme Court which held that the councils are not entitled to collect fees exceeding what was fixed under Section 24 (1) (f) of the Advocates Act.

This order has put the state bar councils under severe financial stress as they are not able to meet the expenditures incurred through statutory functions, he noted.

Stating that the enrollment fee was revised only in 1993, he said it is necessary to enhance the enrollment fee in accordance with the current situation and by taking into account the administrative expenditures, economic conditions and regulatory responsibilities of the bar councils. He called upon the minister to take necessary steps for amending the Act so as to ensure financial stability and functional viability of the bodies.