TN’s electoral roll revision sparks complaints as unresolved lapses from 2004 resurface

CHENNAI: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu has triggered widespread complaints about non-receipt of forms, confusion in filling them, and fears of mass deletions. Such complaints are not new to the state.

Following thousands of complaints during the 2004 Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered an SIR in 33 Assembly constituencies, after an inquiry officer found fault with the SIR conducted in 2002.

P J Thomas – the then Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, who was appointed as the inquiry officer by the ECI to look into the problems – had recommended measures including strengthening supervisory checks and involving staff of India Post in the exercise. It seems two decades later, many of those recommendations remain unimplemented – supervisory staff are still inadequate and proper training is lacking.

In his report dated August 31, 2004, Thomas identified faults in the SIR conducted in 2002, particularly on the side of the enumerating and supervising staff. The re-exercise was conducted with a cut-off date of January 1, 2005.

Thomas’s report said many existing householders were left out during the 2002 SIR because the enumerating, supervising staff, and data entry operators, failed to record their names properly. There were also mismatches between the handwritten lists prepared by the registration officers and the subsequent computerised versions.