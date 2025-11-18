Two years after being rescued, 14 bonded labourers’ wait for documents sees no end in Madurai

MADURAI: More than two years after being rescued from a brick kiln in Singampunari, Sivaganga, SC bonded labourers continue to struggle without basic documents and welfare benefits, leaving them in what they called a ‘refugee-like existence’ in their own country.

The group, all members of the same family, was rescued on April 20, 2023, and shifted to an old SHG building in Pulipatti, Melur taluk- their native village, where they have been living ever since.

However, despite repeated petitions to various government offices to obtain ration cards, Aadhaar cards or access to state welfare benefits, their

efforts have yielded no results.

Speaking to the TNIE, A Muthukaruppan (41) said the family received only Rs 30,000 as relief and has been forced to live in a single room shared by nearly 14 people, including four women and four children.

“We are unable to receive welfare benefits provided by the Tamil Nadu government. Although we have submitted petitions to the district administration several times, our efforts have gone in vain,” he said.

He added that they are working as daily wage labourers, but the work is seasonal and provides no stable income. “Without a ration card, we buy essentials from outside shops with whatever little we earn.

We do not have a toilet, and we fetch water from common pipelines. Despite being rescued under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, we have not been rehabilitated as per norms, which include identity documentation, livelihood assistance and safe housing,” he said.