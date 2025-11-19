18,500 revenue staff boycott SIR work in Tamil Nadu but impact mixed

CHENNAI: The federation of various associations of revenue officials in Tamil Nadu (FERA) said 18,500 revenue staff began their boycott of all Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related work on Tuesday as announced earlier. This is apart from employees of other departments including rural development and social welfare, FERA added.

While FERA said SIR work took a significant hit across TN as a result and impact of the boycott would be stronger in coming days as pending work mounts, senior officials contended that SIR works were, by and large, continuing as usual. Reports from different districts indicated that the work continued in municipal corporations without any noticeable impact but a moderate impact was observed in other places.

FERA had announced the boycott citing extreme work pressure, an unrealistic timeline, inadequate training and inadequate human and financial resources for the roll revision exercise.

M P Murugaiyan, state coordinator, FERA, told TNIE that Revenue Secretary P Amutha and Commissioner of Revenue Administration M Saikumar met with FERA representatives. He said they had assured they would convey FERA’s demand to extend the enumeration period beyond December 4 to the Election Commission of India as only the commission could decide on it.