Anganwadi worker in hospital after suicide bid over poll-roll workload

THANJAVUR: A 59-year-old anganwadi worker in Kumbakonam allegedly attempted suicide on Tuesday citing workload from discharging Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty. The woman, who is undergoing treatment at the Kumbakonam government hospital, is stable, sources said.

The woman attached to an anganwadi in Kumbakonam city, who was entrusted with SIR work in a corporation ward, on Tuesday morning headed to the child care centre for regular work. There, she revealed her suicide bid to co-workers who then alerted her family members, sources said. Her family members then took her to the Kumbakonam GH where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Hospital sources said she was stable.

Meanwhile, a note purportedly written by the anganwadi worker and shared with her co-workers online alleged work pressure and the ultimatum given by her superiors for completing the SIR work.

Following the incident, the members of anganwadi workers’ union staged a protest in front of the government hospital demanding action against the corporation officials involved.

