Class 12 girl stabbed to death in Rameswaram after rejecting youth’s proposal; accused arrested

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Class 12 student was brutally stabbed to death in Rameswaram on Wednesday morning. The police said the investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder.

Police sources identified the victim as M Shalini (17) of Cherakottai, a student of the Rameswaram Government Higher Secondary School. Around 8 am, while she was on her way to school, a youth, later identified as Muniraj (24), allegedly waylaid her and engaged in a heated argument.

Amid the confrontation, Muniraj reportedly pulled out a concealed knife and stabbed Shalini in the neck. He fled the scene immediately after the attack. Shalini collapsed and died on the spot due to the fatal injury.

Police personnel reached the locality upon receiving information and shifted the body to Rameswaram Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Local sources claimed the accused had frequently approached and threatened the girl to accept his love proposal, and that her repeated refusal led to escalating tensions. Her rejection on Wednesday is believed to have triggered the deadly assault.

Senior police officials in Ramanathapuram district confirmed the arrest of the accused and said further inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder.