Completion of Coimbatore's Saibaba Colony flyover hits another hurdle

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore's long-awaited Saibaba Colony flyover project has hit yet another hurdle, with officials now estimating completion only by April 2026, three months later than the earlier deadline in January 2026.

The delay, according to officials from the National Highways (NH) wing of the state highways department, stems from the lack of cooperation by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The Rs 75-crore project, stretching 975m from Alagesan Road to the Mettupalayam Road (MTP Road) Bus Terminus near Eru Company, is among the city's most anticipated infrastructure upgrades. However, critical utility-related obstacles have brought progress to a standstill. Highway officials say they have been unable to construct a key deck near Anna Market, where high-tension (HT) electricity cables run directly across Mettupalayam Road. Until these cables are shifted, the department cannot bridge the gap between the two pillars on this stretch, causing delays in subsequent stages of work.

Sources revealed that the highways department had submitted a detailed proposal to TNEB several weeks ago, seeking approval to shift the HT tower, overhead power lines, and transformers located along the service road. But despite repeated reminders, the has been no update.