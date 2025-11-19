Completion of Coimbatore's Saibaba Colony flyover hits another hurdle

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore's long-awaited Saibaba Colony flyover project has hit yet another hurdle, with officials now estimating completion only by April 2026, three months later than the earlier deadline in January 2026.
The delay, according to officials from the National Highways (NH) wing of the state highways department, stems from the lack of cooperation by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).
The Rs 75-crore project, stretching 975m from Alagesan Road to the Mettupalayam Road (MTP Road) Bus Terminus near Eru Company, is among the city's most anticipated infrastructure upgrades. However, critical utility-related obstacles have brought progress to a standstill. Highway officials say they have been unable to construct a key deck near Anna Market, where high-tension (HT) electricity cables run directly across Mettupalayam Road. Until these cables are shifted, the department cannot bridge the gap between the two pillars on this stretch, causing delays in subsequent stages of work.
Sources revealed that the highways department had submitted a detailed proposal to TNEB several weeks ago, seeking approval to shift the HT tower, overhead power lines, and transformers located along the service road. But despite repeated reminders, the has been no update.
"We submitted all necessary documents weeks ago to shift HT lines and remove transformers," a senior NH official told TNIE. "We are still awaiting approval from the electricity department and hope they clear it in the next two days."
However, TNEB officials in Coimbatore have refuted the charges and revealed that all necessary approvals have already been given to the highways department. "The cables and the tower will not be shifted. Rather, the height of the tower will be increased, making way for the flyover's construction works. The highways department will be carrying out these works. There are no delays caused from our end," the official added.
A similar situation persists with the CCMC, which must approve the relocation of underground drinking water and drainage lines beneath Mettupalayam Road. Without this, the approach and service road works, which are now essential due to mounting traffic congestion, cannot proceed.
Owing to the gridlock, the highways team has instructed the contractor to temporarily suspend flyover construction and focus instead on widening and improving service roads, but even this interim plan remains stuck pending utility approvals from both TNEB and CCMC.