Dalits, minorities targeted for deletions: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on SIR

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday alleged large-scale irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately intervene to ensure free and fair elections in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters at the party’s headquarters in Chennai, he claimed that several constituencies with significant Dalit and minority populations are witnessing “unnatural” levels of voter-list deletions. He said the pattern appears “targeted and deliberate” and warned that such actions could “distort the democratic rights” of marginalised communities.

Thirumavalavan alleged that political forces “aligned with the BJP” are attempting to influence the revision process by filing mass objections and facilitating relocation of voters from other states into select constituencies. “These are coordinated attempts to alter voter demographics ahead of the 2026 polls,” he said.

The VCK leader also criticised the ECI for what he described as “a lack of adequate monitoring” at the field level. He urged the ECI to deploy special observers, verify deletion requests and publish constituency-wise data on additions and removals to maintain transparency.

Stating that TN had always maintained a “high standard of electoral integrity”, he said any deviation would undermine public confidence. He further announced that VCK would submit a detailed memorandum to the chief electoral officer highlighting specific irregularities.

Calling for united action, Thirumavalavan appealed to all INDIA bloc parties to remain vigilant and protect the voting rights of all citizens. He further announced a protest against the ongoing SIR, calling to stop the exercise immediately on November 24 in Chennai.