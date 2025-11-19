DMK rejects charges, says AIADMK has started realising issues with SIR

CHENNAI: DMK legal wing secretary N R Elango said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegation that only DMK’s booth level agents have access to enumeration forms during the SIR exercise was untrue. He also charged that the allegations made by the AIADMK and BJP were intended to divert people’s attention.

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam here on Tuesday, Elango said the AIADMK welcomed SIR without understanding the problems with it and they did it only to appease the BJP.

He said, “They (AIADMK) have started realising the issues in it only during its implementation on the grounds. Only later, AIADMK cadre had understood how the SIR was designed to take away the voting rights of the people. They were thinking that their party’s stand was wrong. Now they have started filling up the SIR enumeration forms for the voters at some places.”

Responding to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks that the DMK did not want to rectify mistakes in the electoral rolls, he said, “Even in 2004, the then party president M Karunanidhi wrote a letter stressing the need for proper electoral rolls.