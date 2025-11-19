Interstate tax trouble: Private buses lose Rs 36 crore in nine days

CHENNAI: The Omni Bus Operators Association has stated that due to the ongoing strike on interstate operations by buses having All India permits since November 11, bus operators have suffered a loss of Rs 36 crore till Tuesday. However, omni buses which operate as tourist buses with reservations to Pampa for the Sabarimala pilgrimage have been running as usual, said the operators.

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) introduced four special buses from Chennai to Pampa for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season from Sunday onwards. However, omni bus services to other states have not yet fully resumed.

While bus operators claim that All India permit buses and those registered in other states remain off the road, officials assert that only about 20% of interstate operators actually took part in the strike.

“Buses registered in other states continue to run across borders, and there has been no major impact on the public. Similarly, if there is any additional demand for Sabarimala specials, we will increase the number,” said an official from SETC.