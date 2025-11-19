Just 3cm rain in November so far, Madurai farmers worried over crop prospects

MADURAI: Madurai district has recorded a low spell of rainfall this monsoon season, with official data showing barely 2mm of average across its 23 rain stations in November so far.

The deficit has raised serious concerns among farmers, who fear that they may be unable to complete their cultivation activities.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the district has received only 228.5mm of rainfall between October and November 18, against the normal 275.5mm, marking a 17% deficit. The situation is more severe for November alone as the district recorded just 33.2mm so far, compared to the normal 96.8mm, resulting in a 66% shortfall.

Between October-December 2024, Madurai recorded 535.8mm of rain, significantly exceeding the normal 370mm, recording a 45% surplus. In November 2024, though the district reported a deficit, it stood at a comparatively moderate 46%.

Block-wise rain statistics from the district administration shows that in November 2025, Chittampatti recorded the highest average rainfall in the district with 2.13 mm. At the lower end, Thaniamangalam registered no rainfall, while Kuppanampatti logged just 0.19 mm. The remaining 20 stations also reported extremely poor rainfall, each recording less than 1-2 mm.