Lack of conversion ritual of Muslim woman no bar for divorce under Hindu Marriage Act: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that mere absence of any ceremony for conversion from Muslim to Hindu religion cannot be a ground to dismiss the divorce petition filed under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Madras High Court has overturned an order of a sub-court that dismissed a mutual divorce petition by a couple where the wife had converted from Muslim to Hindu religion and professed the faith since marriage.

Justice P B Balaji passed the orders to set aside the order of the sub-court in Ambattur that dismissed on March 28, 2024, the mutual divorce petition filed by K Krishnapriyan and Aayisha Siddiqua.

They had filed the petition under Section 13 (B) of the HM Act, 1955. However, the sub-judge refused to hear the petition stating that Aayisha Siddiqua, being a Muslim, cannot seek dissolution of the marriage under the HM Act. Challenging this order, the couple approached the HC.

Justice Balaji concurred with the arguments of the counsel for the petitioners thatt it would be sufficient that the woman had shown her religious conversion and the specific averments in the divorce petition that she is a Hindu by religion.

He noted that the marriage was solemnised at the Balamurugan temple in West Mogappair and the photographs clearly evidence the marriage was solemnised only as per Hindu rites and customs.