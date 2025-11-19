No metro for Coimbatore and Madurai, Centre cites population as prime reason

CHENNAI: The union housing and urban affairs ministry has rejected Tamil Nadu’s proposals to build metro rail systems in Coimbatore and Madurai, arguing that both cities fall short of the population and ridership norms laid out in the 2017 Metro Rail Policy.

The detailed project reports (DPRs) submitted by TN overstate demand and underestimate engineering constraints, the ministry’s missive to the state government, accessed by TNIE, said.

The ministry, in its letter dated November 14, said it had conducted a “careful and thorough” appraisal of the DPRs after TN sought approval for the projects under a 50:50 equity-sharing arrangement with the centre. A senior state government official also confirmed the rejection.

For Coimbatore, the ministry said the proposed 34-km network is unlikely to attract the 5.9 lakh daily passengers projected in the DPR — a figure higher than the 4 lakh riders that Chennai Metro’s 55-km Phase I system recorded in February 2025.

The ministry noted that average trip lengths in the city are relatively short, typically 6-8 km, reducing the time-saving advantage of a metro. With road traffic speeds already approaching those of the proposed system, “it is most unlikely that there will be a shift to the metro from other modes,” the appraisal said.

It also flagged engineering and design concerns, stating that many stretches along the alignment sit on roads as narrow as 7–12m, making elevated structures and 22m-wide stations technically challenging without costly demolitions.