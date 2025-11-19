One more deer dies on Tiruchy-Chidambaram NH, activists slam forest department

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy-Ariyalur-Chidambaram highway, which runs alongside a reserve forest, is turning into a death trap for small animals that stray on to the road.

On Tuesday, a spotted deer fell into a rainwater drain, frightened by speeding vehicles passing on the stretch following which animal activists reiterated their demand to the forest department for a permanent solution to protect the animals.

According to forest department sources, a spotted deer was found inside the rainwater drain along the highway near Kallagam on Tuesday morning. Upon getting information, personnel from the forest department tried to rescue the animal, but found out it had died.

M Daniel, a farmer and activist from Kallagam, said deer often stray out of the the reserve forest near a lake in the village and enter agriculture fields in Kallagam, Pazhanganatham, Keela Arasur, Pullambadi, Muthuvathur in Tiruchy district and Malvai and Mela Arasur in Ariyalur district.

"Most often, the animals get fatally hit by speeding vehicles while they try to cross the highway. Despite repeated appeals, the forest department has not taken any action in this regard," Daniel told TNIE.

Quoting from an RTI reply he received from the forest department in response to his query about setting up a sanctuary on the Kallagam lake, Daniel said the district forest officer G Krithiga had stated that there was no proposal for such a project.