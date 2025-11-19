One more deer dies on Tiruchy-Chidambaram NH, activists slam forest department

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy-Ariyalur-Chidambaram highway, which runs alongside a reserve forest, is turning into a death trap for small animals that stray on to the road.
On Tuesday, a spotted deer fell into a rainwater drain, frightened by speeding vehicles passing on the stretch following which animal activists reiterated their demand to the forest department for a permanent solution to protect the animals.
According to forest department sources, a spotted deer was found inside the rainwater drain along the highway near Kallagam on Tuesday morning. Upon getting information, personnel from the forest department tried to rescue the animal, but found out it had died.
M Daniel, a farmer and activist from Kallagam, said deer often stray out of the the reserve forest near a lake in the village and enter agriculture fields in Kallagam, Pazhanganatham, Keela Arasur, Pullambadi, Muthuvathur in Tiruchy district and Malvai and Mela Arasur in Ariyalur district.
"Most often, the animals get fatally hit by speeding vehicles while they try to cross the highway. Despite repeated appeals, the forest department has not taken any action in this regard," Daniel told TNIE.
Quoting from an RTI reply he received from the forest department in response to his query about setting up a sanctuary on the Kallagam lake, Daniel said the district forest officer G Krithiga had stated that there was no proposal for such a project.
"As a reserve forest beside the lake houses several spotted deer, it is usual for the animals to come out in search of water or food. On such occasions, the animals may get hit by speeding vehicles on the highway. Awareness is being created for drivers to slow down when they cross the stretch," the DFO stated in the reply.
But locals say no driver slows down in the stretch, as no warning signs have been placed about animals crossing. The forest officials have no idea of the details of the population of the animals in the reserve forest, Daniel alleged. The least the forest department could do to protect the animals is instal signboards to alert drivers, he added.
When contacted, forest range officer VP Subramanian told TNIE that the enumeration of deer and other animals in the forest would take place once in three years.
"Drivers must go slowly in the stretch. Action will be taken to fix sign signboards on the stretch," he said.