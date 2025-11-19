Online food delivery apps to hike commission for restaurateurs by 2 per cent

COIMBATORE: Food delivery is now set to become a costlier affair as major online food delivery platforms have hiked the commission rate charged for restaurant owners by 2%.

Currently, the commission rate ranges from 15% to 30% based on the restaurant's business volume, which will now increase further. Eventually, the price will reflect as marked-up menu prices on the application by restaurant owners to offset the commission.

Speaking to TNIE, KA Ramasamy, president of Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association, said, "At present, 240 members in the association are paying an average of 22% in commission to aggregators. Meanwhile, they are now demanding we pay 2% more. The aggregators have arbitrarily increased the commission by 2% on some hotels without their consent. In this context, a negotiation is now under way as all members are unanimously opposing the decision as it will impact business."

Stating that they have no option but to continue business with aggregators, he said, "Over 35% of sales are done through online food delivery apps. It is tough even for restaurant chains to leave apps. The condition of small eateries would be much worse as aggregators are charging higher commission and levying hidden charges. Unless all hoteliers come together to question the aggregators' decision, we cannot do much. As a small step, we have started campaigning among customers, asking them to visit the shops directly instead of ordering food through the applications."