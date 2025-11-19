PM Modi in Coimbatore; feels Bihar winds 'had arrived in Tamil Nadu before him'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the sight of farmers greeting him by rotating their towels above their heads in Coimbatore made him feel as though “Bihar winds had arrived in Tamil Nadu before me.”

He was referring to the NDA's resounding success in the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls in a few months from now.

Incidentally, the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu will be taking on the ruling DMK-led coalition in the polls and the opposition alliance is making a fervent bid to unseat the M K Stalin-led dispensation.

Inaugurating the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 and also an exhibition in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister released the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country.

Modi spoke on various issues ranging from organic farming, crop diversification, and the use of fertilisers.