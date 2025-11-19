PM Modi in Coimbatore; feels Bihar winds 'had arrived in Tamil Nadu before him'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the sight of farmers greeting him by rotating their towels above their heads in Coimbatore made him feel as though “Bihar winds had arrived in Tamil Nadu before me.”
He was referring to the NDA's resounding success in the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls in a few months from now.
Incidentally, the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu will be taking on the ruling DMK-led coalition in the polls and the opposition alliance is making a fervent bid to unseat the M K Stalin-led dispensation.
Inaugurating the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 and also an exhibition in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister released the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country.
Modi spoke on various issues ranging from organic farming, crop diversification, and the use of fertilisers.
Backing organic farming, he said that excessive use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides led to a decrease in soil fertility.
Praising the agriculture sector, Modi said, "India is on the path of becoming a global hub of organic farming."
"Excessive use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides led to a decrease in soil fertility," he said, adding that crop diversification, organic farming are the solutions to soil-related issues.
He also stressed the importance of organic farming, emphasising how it will help tackle climate change challenges. "Organic farming is close to my heart."
PM also expressed his support for millet farming, calling millets 'super food'.
Lauding natural farming, he said it is a 'Swadeshi, native, traditional idea'.
"Natural farming aspects like Panchakavya, Jeevamrutam have been imbibed by farmers".