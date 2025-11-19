'Siddha Hospital should not be relocated from Tiruppur Central Bus Stand'

TIRUPPUR: Public have urged the state government not to demolish Siddha Hospital for construction of a new corporation office building and to take appropriate action to ensure that it continues to operate at the same location. However, the Corporation has stated that an alternative location for Siddha Hospital is being looked.

The District Siddha Office and hospital have been functioning for a few decades opposite the Tiruppur Central Bus Stand. Allegedly, in 1989, the Siddha Hospital unit was started along with the Tiruppur GH on about 4 acres.

A few years ago, the government hospital, which was relocated to Dharapuram road, was upgraded to a medical college hospital. Due to this, only the District Siddha Office and hospital with a 25-bed facility, is functioning opposite the bus stand.

Around 400 to 450 people come here for treatment every day. In this context, the land where the government hospital was located was selected to build a new corporation office. Earlier, the corporation took over the land in 2021 and also the land where Siddha Hospital operates.

Currently, the construction work of the new office has begun. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid its foundation stone on August 11. It is alleged that the corporation administration is forcing SH to vacate. This has created public opposition.

"It is very convenient for us that Siddha hospital is located right opposite the bus stand. We hear that this hospital is currently being removed from here. The government hospital is already on the city's border. If the government relocates this hospital too, we will be in a lot of trouble. Therefore, the state government should take steps to operate SH at the same location," said T Jayaprakash, of Aranmanai Pudur.