Tamil Nadu govt teacher booked under Pocso on complaint of six girls

THOOTHUKUDI: The Vilathikulam All Women Police Station booked a male teacher of a government school in Pudur under five sections of the Pocso Act, based on a complaint filed by six Class 12 girl students.

The headmistress of the school has also been booked in the case for allegedly failing to take action on the victims’ complaint. After the police case was filed, the chief education officer suspended the teacher and the headmistress.

Sources said the students had complained against the physics teacher of allegedly verbally abusing them and attempting to touch them during a field visit for statistics class on October 13. However, the headmistress allegedly did not take cognisance of the issue. Subsequently, the girls’ parents lodged a police complaint. A senior police officer said the suspect is absconding.