Tenkasi DMK secretary draws condemnation for issuing ‘death threat’ to PM Modi

TENKASI: DMK Tenkasi South District Secretary V Jeyabalan drew condemnation from BJP leaders after allegedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Narakasuran and making a call to finish him off.
Jeyabalan allegedly made the remarks a few days ago during a protest organised by his party against the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, in the presence of Tenkasi MP Rani Srikumar, Sankarankovil MLA E Raja, and DMK and MDMK functionaries.
In a video shared by State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on his X handle on Wednesday, Jeyabalan is seen saying, “Modi is attempting to snatch the votes of people. He is another Narakasuran. Tamil Nadu will flourish only if he is finished off.”
Condemning the speech, Nagenthran demanded Jeyabalan’s arrest for issuing a ‘death threat’ to PM Modi. “Uttering death threats in an uncivilised manner on a public stage against a leader holding the nation's top post raises serious doubts about whether law and order exists in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, the silence maintained by the Tenkasi MP and the Sankarankovil MLA, without stopping the district secretary's barbaric speech, exposes the violent tendencies of the entire DMK,” he said.
Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, said in his X handle that Jeyabalan had unleashed vile hatred, openly declaring that Tamil Nadu could prosper only if Modi were assassinated.
Tenkasi municipality BJP councillor G Sankarasubramanian, accompanied by district president Ayyasamy Ananthan, filed a complaint with the Tenkasi police on Wednesday against Jeyabalan.