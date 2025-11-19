Tenkasi DMK secretary draws condemnation for issuing ‘death threat’ to PM Modi

TENKASI: DMK Tenkasi South District Secretary V Jeyabalan drew condemnation from BJP leaders after allegedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Narakasuran and making a call to finish him off.

Jeyabalan allegedly made the remarks a few days ago during a protest organised by his party against the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, in the presence of Tenkasi MP Rani Srikumar, Sankarankovil MLA E Raja, and DMK and MDMK functionaries.

In a video shared by State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on his X handle on Wednesday, Jeyabalan is seen saying, “Modi is attempting to snatch the votes of people. He is another Narakasuran. Tamil Nadu will flourish only if he is finished off.”