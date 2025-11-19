Two from Andhra Pradesh use TN govt hospital scan room for sex-determination, arrested

DHARMAPURI: Two persons from Andhra Pradesh were arrested for their alleged involvement in sex determination of foetuses at the Palacode government hospital, while three other suspects are absconding. One of the accused, a health visitor, was terminated on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as B Clara Menaka Devi (41) and R Pradheep (26), while R Vadivel (41) of Hanumanthapuram near Palacode, health visitor Parimala (35) of Pennagaram, and another person are absconding.

A health department official told TNIE, "Sakunthala, a sanitary worker at Palacode government hospital informed to the hospital’s medical officer Dr C Balasubramaniyam (42) in the first week of November that some miscreants were allegedly using the scan room in the hospital. Balasubramaniyam checked CCTV footage from October 25 to November 11, and found that on October 30, two suspects and three others were illegally using the scan machine to check the sex of the fetuses.

"Balasubramaniyam informed Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Shanthi, in Dharmapuri. Through a decoy operation, Shanthi's team found Pradheep and Vadivel near Hanumanthapuram, but they escaped."

"Further inquiry revealed that Parimala was working at the government hospital for one year and aided the suspects. They charged Rs 15,000 for one scan and all accused shared the amount."