Wonderla amusement park in Chennai to open on December 1

CHENNAI: Wonderla Holidays, one of India’s leading amusement park groups, on Tuesday announced the launch of Wonderla Chennai with an investment of `611 crore, spread on 64.3 acre at Thaiyur on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

The park will be inaugurated on December 1 by Chief Minister MK Stalin and open to the public the following day.

Wonderla Chennai will feature 43 world-class rides across high thrill, family, kids, and water categories, built to entertain up to 6,500 visitors daily.

Tickets will start at a base price of Rs 1,489, with a 10% discount available for online bookings and a 20% concession for college students presenting a valid ID, along with other curated offers for groups and seasons.

Wonderla Chennai is likely to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, supporting local livelihood and tourism. The project was facilitated by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance & Export Promotion Bureau. The facility has a 3.75-crore litre rainwater harvesting tank and will be equipped with 1,000 kW solar power installation. It will have 32,000 sq metres of green cover and over 1,000 indigenous trees.

Wonderla’s four other amusement parks are in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.