Centre denying nod for metro rail projects act of revenge, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the union government for denying metro projects to ‘Temple City’ Madurai and ‘South India’s Manchester’ Coimbatore on “flimsy grounds”, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday vowed to secure metro rail services for these cities. In his post on X, the CM said, “A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the BJP government at the centre treats Tamil Nadu’s democratic choice as a reason to take revenge.”

Stating that pushing such a political custom, in which BJP-ruled states get metros for smaller Tier II cities while opposition-ruled states are deprived of the same, is a disgraceful approach, the CM said Tamil Nadu, the land of self-respect, will never accept such a distortion of federal principles.

“They tried to stall Chennai metro, but we overcame those malicious attempts and kept the project progressing. With the same determination, we will secure metro rail that Madurai and Coimbatore need for their future growth. Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win!” the CM asserted.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in a post on X, said Madurai and Coimbatore are among the state’s most distinguished and rapidly growing cities, adding that metro rail is not a luxury but an essential infrastructure.