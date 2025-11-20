Chennai doctor held after probe confirms dowry torture caused spouse’s suicide

CHENNAI: The Ambattur Estate police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old doctor, K Hassarudin, after an inquiry by the revenue divisional officer of Thirumangalam revealed that dowry harassment was the reason behind the death by suicide of his wife M Irul Sameera (29), also a doctor, in August.

Police sources said that both Sameera and Hassarudin hailed from Arakkonam in Ranipet district. The couple had graduated from the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital in 2016 and got married in September 2024, just 11 months before Sameera ended her life.

Sameera was working at a private hospital in Anna Nagar while Hassarudin was employed as a researcher, sources said. According to police, Sameera’s family gave 30 sovereigns of gold as dowry to her spouse’s family.

After their marriage, police said, Hassarudin and his parents allegedly pressured Sameera for a car, extra cash and a new house in Mogappair West locality.

The harassment, the probe found, continued until August when Sameera took the extreme step. As per procedure followed in such cases where dowry harassment has been alleged, an RDO-level inquiry was initiated. The report submitted by the RDO in October confirmed the harassment.

The Ambattur Estate police, who had filed an FIR in this regard against Hassarudin and his parents, arrested the doctor on Tuesday and remanded him in judicial custody. According to police, the husband’s parents had secured anticipatory bail.

(Assistance for individuals having suicidal thoughts is available via Tamil Nadu’s health helpline (104) and the Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)