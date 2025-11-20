CM Stalin condemns Centre for rejecting TN's plea for relaxing paddy procurement norms

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday condemned the Union government for rejecting Tamil Nadu’s request to relax moisture norms for paddy procurement, despite recent heavy rains increasing moisture levels in harvested paddy.

In a statement here, the CM criticised the Prime Minister for ignoring farmers’ requests and questioned why the Union government, which has granted similar relaxations in past years, is refusing now.

"Having rejected the Coimbatore Metro Rail project, the Prime Minister visited the very same Coimbatore without the slightest concern. Before the trace of his visit has even faded, the Union BJP government has dismissed our request for a relaxation in the permitted moisture content for paddy procurement," the CM said.

The CM also highlighted that no relief has been provided for rain-damaged crops and argued that denying both compensation and moisture-level relaxation harms farmers.

He also urged the Union government to reconsider its decision and take a favourable stand that genuinely supports Tamil Nadu’s farming community.

Earlier in a release, the government said the CM wrote a letter to PM Modi demanding an immediate approval for increasing the moisture limit for procuring paddy from 17% to 22% and permitting Tamil Nadu to increase the paddy procurement target from 16 lakh tonnes fixed by the centre to the actual quantity of paddy bought from farmers by the state during the Kharif Marketing Season of 2025-2026.

The CM also sought relaxation of norms for testing of samples for fortified rice which is hindering the movement of milled rice.