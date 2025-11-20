Condoning delay by tax dept in filing appeal: Madras HC bench passes split verdict

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has delivered a split verdict on condoning a 78-day delay in filing tax revision appeal against the orders of the Tamil Nadu Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal on non-disclosure of assessable turnover by SPI Cinemas Private Limited.

The matter pertains to the tax case revision and condonation petitions filed by the joint commissioner of Tamil Nadu Commercial Tax department against the August 28, 2023, orders of the Tamil Nadu Sale Tax Appellate Tribunal (TNSTAT) on non-disclosure of assessable turnover by SPI Cinemas for the assessment years 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, and 2013-14.

The 90-day initial limitation period for filing the appeals expired on January 13, 2024. However, revisions and petitions to condone the delay were filed after a delay of 78 days, on May 8, 2024. The Registry returned affidavits pointing to certain defects. Subsequently, the rectified affidavit was re-presented on November 20, 2024.

Special Government Pleader C Harsha Raj, representing the petitioner, informed the court that the delay was purely on procedural grounds as there was vacancy in the crucial positions of a deputy commissioner and joint commissioner in the department