EPS asks Modi to expedite Madurai, Kovai metro projects

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai. In his memorandum, submitted during the PM’s visit to Coimbatore, Palaniswami said, “I appeal on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu to expedite the implementation of the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects announced by the late CM Jayalalithaa and reiterated by me for the region’s development.”

He noted that land acquisition for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport had been completed and handed over to the Airports Authority of India, and asked the centre to fast-track the project. He also urged the restoration of train services on the Coimbatore–Rameswaram route, suspended for years due to broad-gauge conversion.

Palaniswami further appealed for reducing the GST rate on engineering job works from 18% to 5%, citing heavy financial strain on SMEs, and sought a similar reduction for raw materials used in eco-friendly paper products. Additional demands included new overnight train services between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, subsidised inputs for natural farming, and stronger support for organic cultivators.