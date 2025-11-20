Karthigai Deepam: Madras HC impleads dargah, ASI in plea over lighting site on Thiruparankundram hill

MADURAI: Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday impleaded the dargah authorities and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to present their views on a batch of petitions seeking to light the Karthigai Deepam in stone pillars in Thiruparankundram Hill, before the matter is decided.

The petitions sought a direction to light the lamp at the stone Deepa Thoon near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, instead of the ‘moksha deepam’ spot identified by authorities.

To verify the facts, Justice Swaminathan inspected key locations on Thiruparankundram hill, including Deepa Thoon, Nellithoppu, and Deepa Mandapam, later in the day.

The petitioners argued that the deepam must have been lit only at the stone pillar in line with the Agama principles and said that shifting it to the moksha deepam location was against the norms. They added that lighting the lamp at the pillar would not create any law and order concerns.

Countering this, the government counsel said the petitioners had not produced any material to prove their Agama-related claims and maintained that the current practice had been followed for years. After hearing all submissions, Justice Swaminathan impleaded dargah authorities and the ASI to present their views before the matter is decided, and adjourned the case to Monday.