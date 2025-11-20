Low pressure set to intensify into depression over Bay; heavy rain likely across Tamil Nadu from Saturday

CHENNAI: The low pressure area (LPA) expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22 (Saturday) is likely to intensify into a depression, potentially setting the stage for another wet spell across the state.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said the LPA is “very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 24,” before strengthening further over the southwest Bay during the subsequent 48 hours, said P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre.

While this indicates a clear intensification trend, IMD has not yet stated whether the system may become a cyclonic storm. However, several numerical models are hinting at a possibility. Skymet vice-president Mahesh Palawat said early model guidance shows a 60% probability of the system turning into a cyclone once the depression stage is reached, with current tracks favouring the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra coast.

Weather blogger K Srikanth noted a significant divergence among global models, pointing to multiple embedded vortices that complicate early predictions. He said models will begin converging only after the LPA forms on November 22.