Madras HC restrains ‘Aromaley’ makers from using music and scenes from Simbu’s Vinnaithandi Varuvaya

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Wednesday temporarily restrained the producers of the recently released “Aromaley” movie, Mini Studio LLP, from using the music and scenes of Simbu-starrer ‘Vinnaithandi Varuvaya’.

Justice N Senthilkumar issued the interim injunction on the civil suit and application filed by RS Infotainment, the producers of Vinnaithandi Varuvaya.

Advocate Ramesh Ganapathy, appearing for the plaintiff, submitted that the unauthorised exploitation of the work through commercial distribution across theatres and OTT platforms by Mini Studio is a direct infringement of the rights under section 57 of the Copyright Act.