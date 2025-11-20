Madurai’s residential schools bring 1,000 out-of-school children back into classrooms under Samagra Shiksha

MADURAI: Launched in 2010, the Residential Special Training Centres (RSTC) initiative under the Samagra Shiksha scheme has helped bring over 1,000 out-of-school children in Madurai back into classrooms over the past fourteen years, with the government providing Rs 20,000 per child annually towards their education and care.

The residential schools have become a crucial safety net for children pushed out of schooling due to migration, poverty, and family distress.

Madurai currently has two RSTCs- at Kadachanenthal (run by Joe Britto Educational and Social Trust) and Chellampatti (run by the Society of Seva Missionaries). These temporary residential schools provide structured learning sessions, accommodation, nutritious meals, counselling, and psychological support. Each year, 100 out-of-school children are identified and enrolled in these centres.

The government funds each child for only two years, during which they undergo accelerated learning to reach age-appropriate academic levels.

They are taught entirely at the centres but write exams along with government school students. Once they cope with academics, they are transferred to government-run homes.

If a child still requires support beyond two years, the centres continue to shelter them using their own funds, without government financial assistance.

Samagra Shiksha Assistant Project Director P. Saravana Murugan said that children from nomadic families, single-parent households, tribal communities, and orphaned backgrounds remain most vulnerable to dropping out. Many lose years of schooling due to seasonal migration, unstable housing, or family crises.

“In such cases, it is not possible to educate them like regular students. These residential schools allow us to bridge that gap,” he said.