Mills in Coimbatore scale down operations as waste cotton prices soar despite cheaper raw cotton

COIMBATORE: With the increase in the price of waste cotton, most of the open-end (OE) mill operators have stopped its procurement from spinning mills since the second week of November.

Mill operators, who convert raw fibres into yarn, say recycling of waste cotton is no longer financially viable as spinning mills are increasing price unreasonably.

Waste cotton is leftover fibre and scraps from the textile industry. It can be recycled to produce new yarn, insulation, cleaning rags etc.

Though cotton price in the country has gone down to Rs 6,000 per candy after the suspension of import duty for cotton till December, the spinning mills have increased the price for waste cotton by Rs 4-Rs 8 per kg in the last two months, operators stated.

A candy is approximately 356 kilograms.

J Balaji, who runs OE mill at Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore said, "We are procuring waste cotton from spinning mills and produce yarn of two-count to 30-count yarn. After that we supply the yarn to handlooms and powerlooms. Though the cotton price has been reduced after the government's intervention, spinning mills have increased the price of waste cotton such as comber noil cotton from Rs 100 to Rs 108 per kg and FS cotton from Rs 85 to Rs 92 in a short period. We are struggling to match the production cost of existing orders due to the hike of waste cotton price. Like me, several OE mill operators have stopped purchasing waste cotton from spinning mills from November 10."