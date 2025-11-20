No technical approval, substation at upcoming Semmozhi Poonga delayed

COIMBATORE: The long-pending demand for a separate sub-station to help share the distribution load in the city's core was expected to be fulfilled with the construction of 'Semmozhi Poonga.' However, progress has been delayed due to a hold-up in obtaining technical approval from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL).
The 'Semmozhi Poonga' is expected to open this year, and the sub-station is considered crucial for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to the park and its surroundings. TNPDCL sources said that the demand for a sub-station was acknowledged during the initial planning of Semmozhi Poonga, leading to the allocation of 50 cents of land near the prison entrance by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). This sub-station would distribute the load from the receiving station at Tatabad.
Planned as a 110/11 kV facility, the sub-station is estimated to cost around Rs 17 crore and will incorporate 210 power transformers to address overload issues.
The electricity department has been attempting for over a decade to secure land in Gandhipuram to construct an additional sub-station to manage the electricity distribution load in this high-consumption commercial sector. This long-standing effort had gained momentum with the announcement of the Semmozhi Poonga project.
Previously, the department was ready to pay around Rs 30 crore for suitable land in the locality. However, they have been able to acquire the 50 cents for a fraction of the cost due to the project. Unfortunately, building the infrastructure has been delayed despite the huge savings, sources said.
"Apart from serving the project's purpose (Semmozhi Poonga), the sub-station will enhance electricity distribution to the surrounding areas of Gandhipuram. It is planned as a 'partially indoor sub-station' that will operate within the Semmozhi Poonga campus. The sub-station has been awaiting technical approval at the TNPDCL headquarters in Chennai for about 3 months. Once approved and funds are released, construction will commence. If work begins soon, the sub-station could be ready within three months and operational alongside the park," an official from TNPDCL said.