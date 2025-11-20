No technical approval, substation at upcoming Semmozhi Poonga delayed

COIMBATORE: The long-pending demand for a separate sub-station to help share the distribution load in the city's core was expected to be fulfilled with the construction of 'Semmozhi Poonga.' However, progress has been delayed due to a hold-up in obtaining technical approval from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL).

The 'Semmozhi Poonga' is expected to open this year, and the sub-station is considered crucial for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to the park and its surroundings. TNPDCL sources said that the demand for a sub-station was acknowledged during the initial planning of Semmozhi Poonga, leading to the allocation of 50 cents of land near the prison entrance by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). This sub-station would distribute the load from the receiving station at Tatabad.

Planned as a 110/11 kV facility, the sub-station is estimated to cost around Rs 17 crore and will incorporate 210 power transformers to address overload issues.