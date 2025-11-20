Pre-cognizance hearing of accused not must for supplementary complaints in PMLA case: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Holding that once the trial court has taken cognizance of the lead-prosecution complaint chargesheet filed in a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), pre-cognizance hearing need not be given to persons accused in supplementary complaints, a division bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a criminal revision petition filed by an accused in a Rs 1,301 crore bank fraud case.

The bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and Mohammed Shaffiq passed the orders on Wednesday dismissing the petition filed by Rahul Surana of Surana Industries which faces cases registered by CBI in the Rs 1,301 crore loan fraud and subsequently money laundering cases registered by the ED.

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was filed on December 27, 2019, based on the CBI FIR and later filed the prosecution complaint charge sheet in the special court, followed by the first supplementary prosecution complaint and the second supplementary prosecution complaint.

The petitioner, Rahul Surana, was named an accused in the second supplementary prosecution complaint which was taken cognizance on February 17, 2025. Challenging this, he filed the revision petition.