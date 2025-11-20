Rajaa slams ‘conspiracy theories’, says opposition ‘clueless critics’ misreading TN’s investment numbers

CHENNAI: Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa strongly defended the state’s investment strategy, dismissing allegations from political opponents that the government is inflating the numbers regarding the conversion of signed investment MoUs into on-ground projects.

In a sharply worded statement on Wednesday, Rajaa said “conspiracy theories” routinely surface each time the state announces new investments, arguing that detractors were ignoring both the mechanics of long-cycle industrial projects and the state’s recent economic performance.

Since 2021, the state has signed 1,016 MoUs worth Rs 11.4 lakh crore with a projected 34 lakh jobs. Of these, 809 projects — over three-fourths — have already secured land and are at various stages, from commercial production to trial runs and construction, he said. Critics, he said, were clueless about how investments work and were misrepresenting commitments as immediate capital deployment.

Rajaa rejected claims that the state was overstating conversion ratios, calling such allegations “motivated by a desire to undermine” Tamil Nadu’s growth narrative. Industrial projects, he noted, require sequenced approvals —from land conversion and environmental clearances to financial closure — before construction begins. “Asking investors to put in all the money even before breaking ground shows lack of business knowledge,” he said.