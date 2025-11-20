Sanitary staff say food sent in garbage truck, Coimbatore corporation denies charge

COIMBATORE: Sanitary workers union have opposed breakfast for those working at the newly-constructed Semmozhi Poonga at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore in vehicles used for garbage collection.

R Selvam, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar sanitary workers and general workers union, called out the CCMC for providing food in garbage collection vehicles.

“The chief minister is going to inaugurate the Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore on November 26. Meanwhile, permanent and daily wage sanitary workers working with CCMC are being assigned to keep the park clean.

The corporation has arranged breakfast for workers, but it is painful to see the CCMC providing food to workers in the garbage truck that carries waste,” said Selvam in a petition sent to the CCMC on Wednesday.

“This is inhumane and condemnable. The CCMC should take action against staff who sent food in waste collection vehicles and ensure that food is provided in hygienic conditions.”

When contacted R Gunasekaran, Zonal Sanitary Officer of CCMC, Central Zone, denied that the food was transported through a waste collection vehicle.

“Usually, parcelled food would be handed over to the concerned supervisor and he will take it on a two-wheeler. The food was transported similarly on Wednesday as well. Our staff did not use waste collection vehicles.”