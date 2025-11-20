State Highways told to restore poorly maintained speed breakers along Bargur-Tirupathur road

KRISHNAGIRI: People urged the the State Highway department to rectify the poorly-maintained speed breakers along Bargur-Tirupathur stretch as it has been claiming lives in accidents and also reporting non-fatal accidents.

According to M Gopi (28) of Nadarkottai village, a fruit vendor told TNIE, "It was in last December, a speed breaker was laid in Bargur to Tirupathur road in Nadarkottai village after the death of a mother and son. However, due to lack of proper maintenance of the speed breaker, sign boards, and stud or blinkers, one person died and two were injured in the past one year. At night due to poor visibility, people who are overspeeding are unable to find the speed breaker. We informed the highways department but the issue was not resolved." He added that the paint has also started to fade and the department should step in and solve the issue.

Seconding him E Thirupathi (33), Bargur DYFI taluk president told TNIE, "In the past 10 days, I have raised the issues with the state highways department to repair the pothole-ridden roads at 10 stretches near Bargur through complaint redressal application 'Namma Saalai' and the issue was resolved. Similarly, paint on many speed breakers have faded and damaged road studs near speed breakers should also be replaced at Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur roads from Bargur bus stand. The SH department should check the periodical maintenance of speed breakers, as the poorly maintained ones are claiming lives. The officials should also properly respond to our pleas," he added.

Krishnagiri SH department official said the issue will be resolved after checking the spot.