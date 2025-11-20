Tamil Nadu inks MoU with ANSR to accelerate GCC expansion

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has signed a strategic partnership with ANSR to consolidate its position as a hub for high-value technology and engineering services. ANSR is a Bengaluru-headquartered firm that specialises in establishing and scaling Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Guidance, the state’s investment promotion agency, executed the memorandum of understanding on Thursday.

Officials described the agreement as one of the most significant interventions yet in Tamil Nadu’s bid to expand its footprint in the GCC segment — a sector that has become central to corporate digital transformation and global operations.

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, said the partnership would help the state attract “the next wave of global corporations” and strengthen its bid to become the world’s most competitive GCC destination.

“Technology, automotive, BFSI, engineering, aerospace and retail companies have all chosen our state. They come because of our talent, our infrastructure, and the stability of this government,” he said.

Lalit Ahuja, ANSR’s founder and chief executive, said Tamil Nadu offered “all the ingredients” required to become a global leader in the GCC industry, citing its technical talent base, policy clarity and expanding innovation ecosystem.

ANSR, which has set up more than 200 GCCs employing over two lakh professionals worldwide, brings two decades of experience in building enterprise capabilities across AI engineering, cybersecurity, product development, R&D, digital commerce and data science.

Tamil Nadu already hosts GCCs of several large multinational firms, and last year introduced a dedicated GCC policy to boost employability and deepen its competitiveness in high-skill services.