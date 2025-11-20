Tangedco gets state’s nod to establish two power substations in Madurai

MADURAI: The state government has approved TANGEDCO’s proposal to establish substations in Sellur and Muthupatti at the cost of Rs 3.1 crore and Rs 3.76 crore respectively.

A senior official in TANGEDCO (Madurai Division) said while 23,000 families will be benefited from Muthpatti Sub Station, around 34,000 families will be benefited from Sellur Sub Station. “We have identified a 15 cent land near EB office in Sellur. The substation will have a capacity of around 33 KV. The feeder line in the zone - one feeder line from Anaiyur Sub Station or Mattuthavani SubStation will support. The substation in Muthupatti will come up near Suba Nagar. It will spread over 23 cents. This station has the capacity of 33 KV. The feeder lines from Pasumalai will be distributed to this Sub Station. Within a matter of days, the tender will be released and construction will begin. The work could be completed within eight months.”

Speaking to TNIE, Mahesh, a resident from Koodal Nagar said,”For the past one year, we have been facing frequent power cuts. Whenever we complain, the issue is resolved. But once again it crops up. The problem is severe on rainy days.”

Mohanraj, a resident from Muthupatti said,”Local officials blame peak power demand for the frequent power cuts. Besides, they also attributed transmission loss due to the lebgth of the feeder lines from Pasumalai substation.”