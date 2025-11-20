Tasmac surprise checks uncover Rs 1.59 lakh unaccounted cash in 17 outlets across Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai

CHENNAI: In an attempt to tighten monitoring in liquor outlets, Tasmac flying squads recently carried out surprise inspections in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. The teams found Rs 1.59 lakh in unaccounted cash at 17 retail shops, indicating possible revenue leakage and overcharging.

The squads also imposed fines totalling Rs 98,155 on the supervisors responsible for these shops for various violations, including failure to maintain proper accounts.

According to Tasmac records accessed by TNIE, the biggest mismatch was found at an outlet in Tharangampadi, where unaccounted cash (difference between the cash available at the shop and the value of liquor sold) stood at Rs 53,930. At Sirkazhi, Rs 48,450 was unaccounted for.

Official sources said the state government has directed Tasmac to plug every possible revenue leakage, particularly after raids by ED at Tasmac premises earlier this year. The checks include verifying liquor stock, daily sales, cash in hand, and expenditure records.

“The main purpose of these inspections is to stop shops from collecting extra charges beyond MRP and to ensure transparent sales. In a few districts, we have even suspended salesmen for such violations,” a senior Tasmac official told TNIE.