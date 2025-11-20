Tiruchendur Murugan temple bans dancing to film songs, filming reels inside premises

THOOTHUKUDI: Tiruchendur Murugan Temple administration has imposed a strict ban on dancing to cinema songs and recording such videos within the temple premises, following widespread criticism over a recent viral reel of a girl dancing near the prakaram.

The authorities have installed caution boards at multiple points inside the temple, informing devotees that dancing for film songs and shooting related videos are strictly prohibited.

The boards also state that police action will be taken against violating the rules.

The move comes after videos of a girl dancing to a film song in front of the prakaram went viral on social media, drawing sharp condemnation from several Hindu outfits who termed the act “sacrilegious” and hurtful to religious sentiments.

Speaking to TNIE, a temple official said that at least 15 caution boards will be placed across the premises to ensure devotees are clearly informed. “Recording videos and dancing to cinema songs inside the temple are completely banned. We will file complaints against those who violate the restrictions,” the officer added.