Tiruppur corporation aims to make city bin-free in three months, to penalise bulk and meat waste violators

The mayor added that areas where garbage accumulates in the city will gradually reduce, and Tiruppur will transform into a city without garbage bins within three months. In the first phase, 20 wards will be included as model wards for this purpose.

Further, he said, "Control measures on the use of banned plastic products will be intensified and will be penalised strictly. Steps will be taken to transform Tiruppur into a banned plastic-free corporation within two months."

Dinesh Kumar also expressed his frustration at those dumping bulk waste and meat waste in public places. "Those who generate over 100 kg of waste daily must manage their solid waste. The corporation will provide them with appropriate training. They can also hand the waste over to the corporation by paying a fixed fee. Dumping in public places will result in hefty fines, and we have decided to cancel licences of those who dump meat waste in public places," he added.

Apart from this, he also said that construction waste is the responsibility of the owner of the respective building or site and those who cannot handle it can pay Rs 4,000 per tonne and hand it over to the civic body.

"Currently, garbage has accumulated in multiple wards. Due to court cases, we are unable to clear the garbage. We hope to receive a favourable verdict within a week, and the garbage will then be removed. Therefore, the public should remain patient and not engage in protests. We will achieve a permanent solution within six months through upcoming projects, including bio-CNG and the waste-to-energy (WtE) plant," the mayor said.