Tiruppur corporation aims to make city bin-free in three months, to penalise bulk and meat waste violators

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur corporation has set a target to rid the city of garbage bins in three months. The corporation has also decided to implement strict fines against bulk waste generators and those dumping meat waste in the open.
While talking at a meeting held with industrialists, NGOs, political parties and the public in Tiruppur on Wednesday, Mayor N Dinesh Kumar also announced that the corporation will no longer accept unsegregated garbage. He also added that a permanent solution to the garbage issues in the city will be arrived at within 6 months.
"Tiruppur corporation has a population of about 1.4 million. Every day, 258 metric tonnes (MT) of wet waste and 315.55 MT of dry waste are collected in the 60 wards of the corporation. In this context, to improve handling of solid waste in the coming days, following norms, the corporation will soon implement a standard operating procedure (SOP). As per the SOP, the corporation will ensure that only 100% segregated garbage is collected in the wards. Two bins will be provided to each household. Biodegradable garbage will be collected on all days of the week, while non-biodegradable waste will be collected only on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Domestic hazardous waste will be collected on Fridays only. The public should hand over garbage to staff arriving in corporation vehicles. Throwing garbage in public places and streets will result in a penalty," the mayor said.
The mayor added that areas where garbage accumulates in the city will gradually reduce, and Tiruppur will transform into a city without garbage bins within three months. In the first phase, 20 wards will be included as model wards for this purpose.
Further, he said, "Control measures on the use of banned plastic products will be intensified and will be penalised strictly. Steps will be taken to transform Tiruppur into a banned plastic-free corporation within two months."
Dinesh Kumar also expressed his frustration at those dumping bulk waste and meat waste in public places. "Those who generate over 100 kg of waste daily must manage their solid waste. The corporation will provide them with appropriate training. They can also hand the waste over to the corporation by paying a fixed fee. Dumping in public places will result in hefty fines, and we have decided to cancel licences of those who dump meat waste in public places," he added.
Apart from this, he also said that construction waste is the responsibility of the owner of the respective building or site and those who cannot handle it can pay Rs 4,000 per tonne and hand it over to the civic body.
"Currently, garbage has accumulated in multiple wards. Due to court cases, we are unable to clear the garbage. We hope to receive a favourable verdict within a week, and the garbage will then be removed. Therefore, the public should remain patient and not engage in protests. We will achieve a permanent solution within six months through upcoming projects, including bio-CNG and the waste-to-energy (WtE) plant," the mayor said.
Residents stage stir at corpn office
A road blockade was staged in front of the corporation office on Wednesday, by farmers and residents from Mudalipalayam and Nallur villages. They said that groundwater has been affected due to dumping of garbage in stone quarries in those areas and wanted relief measures to be taken. When they tried to settle in the corporation office with mats and pillows, police secured more than 150 protesters and detained them in a private hall. They were released later.
Fines for throwing garbage in the open (excl bulk generators):
House - Rs 50
Business firm - Rs 100
Commercial Complex - Rs 200
Other Fines:
Mixing biomedical waste in normal garbage- Rs 1,000
Unsegregated sanitary waste- Rs 50
Storing and supplying banned plastic products- Rs 1 lakh and cancellation of licence