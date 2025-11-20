TVK seeks approval for Salem rally on December 4 as campaign resumes post-Karur tragedy

SALEM: Following the tragic Karur incident that allegedly claimed 41 lives and led to a pause in political events, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has begun taking steps to resume its statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Fifty-four days after the 27 September stampede, which forced the party to abruptly halt its activities, TVK has approached the authorities seeking permission for its next major gathering, a public meeting featuring party president Vijay in Salem on 4 December.

In a formal petition submitted to Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri, TVK Salem Central District Secretary ‘Tamilan’ Parthiban requested approval for the event, proposing three possible venues: the Salem Fort Grounds, the Bose Grounds, or a privately owned open field in the Seelanaickenpatti area.

“We have submitted a petition to the Salem City Police Commissioner seeking permission for our party gathering on December 4 in the city. We have sought permission for three venues and are expecting approval for one,” Parthiban said.