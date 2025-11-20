TVK seeks approval for Salem rally on December 4 as campaign resumes post-Karur tragedy

SALEM: Following the tragic Karur incident that allegedly claimed 41 lives and led to a pause in political events, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has begun taking steps to resume its statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Fifty-four days after the 27 September stampede, which forced the party to abruptly halt its activities, TVK has approached the authorities seeking permission for its next major gathering, a public meeting featuring party president Vijay in Salem on 4 December.
In a formal petition submitted to Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri, TVK Salem Central District Secretary ‘Tamilan’ Parthiban requested approval for the event, proposing three possible venues: the Salem Fort Grounds, the Bose Grounds, or a privately owned open field in the Seelanaickenpatti area.
“We have submitted a petition to the Salem City Police Commissioner seeking permission for our party gathering on December 4 in the city. We have sought permission for three venues and are expecting approval for one,” Parthiban said.
All three venues are open grounds, complying with the High Court’s directive that prohibits public gatherings on state or national highways until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are finalised.
Responding to the petition, City Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri said, “We have received the petition and are currently reviewing it. A decision will be taken after assessing all safety and security aspects.”
The petition reportedly states that TVK is ready to comply with police-mandated safety, crowd-management, and traffic guidelines, especially in the aftermath of the Karur tragedy.
Police are currently reviewing the request for the 4 December public meeting — a date that also coincides with Karthigai Deepam — to determine whether a large gathering can be permitted and managed safely.
After the halt to public gatherings following the Karur incident, TVK is now seeking to resume its outreach activities.